Where to preorder the Google Pixel Watch — prices start at $349

Google's Pixel Watch is now available for preorder. Pricing for the Pixel Watch starts at $349 for the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model and $399 for the 4G LTE version.

Google's new Pixel Watch features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Design engineers at Google opted for a circular, domed watch face with a rotating crown.

The Wi-Fi model Pixel Watch options include: Black case and Obsidian band, silver case with a Chalk band, and Gold case with Hazel band. Meanwhile, the LTE model offers the same Black and Gold options, except with a slightly different Silver case with a Charcoal band.

Freebies include 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium.