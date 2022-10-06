Where to preorder the Google Pixel Watch — prices start at $349

By Hilda Scott
published

Preorder the new Pixel Watch starting from $349

Google October event Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch
(Image credit: Google)

Google's Pixel Watch is now available for preorder. Pricing for the Pixel Watch starts at $349 for the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model and $399 for the 4G LTE version.

Google's new Pixel Watch features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Design engineers at Google opted for a circular, domed watch face with a rotating crown. 

The Wi-Fi model Pixel Watch options include: Black case and Obsidian band, silver case with a Chalk band, and Gold case with Hazel band. Meanwhile, the LTE model offers the same Black and Gold options, except with a slightly different Silver case with a Charcoal band.

(opens in new tab)

Google Pixel Watch (Preorder): $349 @ Google (opens in new tab)
Preorder the new Google Pixel Watch for $349. It features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Freebies include 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Google Pixel Watch 4G LTE (Preorder): $399 @ Google (opens in new tab)
Preoreder the Pixel Watch 4G LTE for $399 and stay fully connected even with you're away from your phone. Freebies include 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  