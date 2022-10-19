Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event starts Nov. 7 — what to expect

Walmart announced Wednesday, the return of its annual “Black Friday Deals for Days” savings event. Throughout November, the big box retailer will roll out deep discounts on electronics like laptops, tablets, headphones and more.

As it has done for the past two years, Walmart will offer Black Friday deals in three separate events. For the first time, Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” events will start online at Walmart.com (opens in new tab) every Monday in November. Day 1 starts online at 7 p.m. ET and 12 p.m. for Walmart+ members.

Here are Walmart's "Black Friday Deals for Days" calendar dates and start times:

Event 1: Online deals start Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET (Walmart+ Early Access runs from12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET) deals continue in stores Nov. 9

This year, holiday shoppers can expect to see bigger savings across Walmart's vast assortment of Black Friday items. We're talking jaw-dropping discounts and more Walmart-exclusive items than ever.

"Our customers are counting on us more than ever to help them find the season’s best gifts while delivering incredible savings like only Walmart can", Walmart U.S. Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Charles Redfield said (opens in new tab) in a statement Wednesday.

With potential stock shortages this year, it pays to be Walmart+ member. Walmart+ Early Access lets paid Walmart+ members shop 7 hours earlier and get first dibs on popular products. This comes in handy if you want to snag must-have holiday gifts that are hard to find in stock. Last year, Walmart+ members got a chance to snap up the hard to get PS5 and Xbox Series X before everyone else.

Walmart+ costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 30-day risk-free trial. Sign up at walmart.com/plus (opens in new tab) for free if you don't want to commit right away. Bear in mind, only paid Walmart Plus members get to shop Walmart+ Early Access deals.

With exclusive deals and tons of membership perks, Walmart+ helps you save money and time in the long run.

Black Friday 2022 is on November 25 with epic deals on must-have tech for the holidays. Visit our Black Friday 2022 deals hub for our predictions and shopping tips.