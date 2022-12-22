Top last-minute TV deals at Best Buy

Christmas Day is around the corner and Last-minute TV deals at Best Buy (opens in new tab) are on through Dec. 24. There's still time to surprise someone with a new TV or pick one up for yourself. Pricing starts from $79.99.

The best-selling deal right now is the Samsung 43" Class TU69O7 4K LED Smart TV for $249 (opens in new tab). Normally $300, that's $50 off and one of the best cheap TV deals under $250. With the latest Smart TV apps pre-installed, expect nothing short of a cinematic experience. The Samsung TU69O7 4K TV features a 2160p resolution panel at 120Hz, Samsung's Crystal processor 4K and LED Clear Motion, and HDR 10+.

If you act fast, depending on your location, you may receive your order just in time for Christmas. Although at this point, Best Buy curbside pickup is the best option. This way, you'll have peace of mind without having to worry about shipping delays.

CES 2023 (opens in new tab) is approaching and we're looking forward to the next-generation of smart TVs. Now is the time of year where retailers are scrambling to clear their inventory to make way for newer models.

So if a new TV is on your holiday holiday gift list, don't hesitate any longer. See the best last minute TV deals you still have time to get below.

Last-minute TV deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung 43" TU6907 4K LED: $299 $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 2022 75-inch Samsung TU690T LED 4K Smart Tizen TV. It features Samsung's Crystal processor 4K and LED Clear Motion, HDR 10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. With the latest Smart TV apps pre-installed, expect nothing short of a cinematic experience.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 50" A6 Series 4K LED: $289 $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the already affordablely priced Hisense 50-inch A6 Series 4K TV (50A6GH). Powered by Google TV, it brings you all the joy of TV with none of the frustration. Access all your favorite movies, shows, live TV and more from one place. This means you'll spend less time searching and more time streaming your favorite content.

(opens in new tab) Vizio 43" MQ6 Series 4K QLED: $349 $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the VIZIO M-Series Quantum Color Smart TV. Stream and game true-to-life details in 1 billion+ colors of picture perfection, all wrapped in VIZIO’s ThinFrame design. This is a solid choice if you're looking for a QLED TV under $300.