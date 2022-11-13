Top 10 Best Buy Black Friday deals this weekend

Best Buy Black Friday deals are on a roll this weekend in the retailer's 3-Day sale. The sitewide event includes tons of never-before-seen savings on select laptops, tablets , smartphones and more.

For a limited time, you can get the 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 1i Laptop for just $99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. It normally costs $249, so that's $150 off. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals under $100 you can get.

Powered by Windows 11 in S mode, the IdeaPad 1i optimized for secure log-in and fast boots — just like a Chromebook. It features a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. If you need more space, we recommend investing in a microSD card or external drive.

This configuration is suitable for basic day-to-day tasks like internet browsing, creating docs, managing emails and streaming HD videos. If you don't expect to do any heavy muilti-tasking or gaming, this is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for a cheap but good laptop.

While we didn't test it, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i review rating at Best Buy is 4.4 out of 5 stars. Satisfied customers like the laptops design, performance, speed and Wi-Fi connectivity. One owner says it's great for writing, online shopping and watching YouTube videos — no surprises there. Many users like the IdeaPad 1's portable size for getting things done when on the go.

In a nutshell, the IdeaPad 1i is a great value for the price at just under $100.

Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25 and we’re tracking the best deals of the season. See our Black Friday 2022 deals roundup for huge end-of-year discounts.

Best Buy's 3-Day sale (opens in new tab) ends Nov. 14 at 12:59 am ET.

Top 10 Best Buy Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 8 w/ Keyboard: $1,349 $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

At $450 off, the Surface Pro 8 with Keyboard at an all-time low black Black Friday price. It's a solid choice if you're looking for the best convertible tablet PC there is. Our favorite 2-in-1 tablet, we gave the Surface Pro 8 and overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. We love it for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RX 6700S: 1,649 $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $350 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop. This beastly machine packs a 14-inch (2560 x 1600) 120hz display with 500 nits of brightness. Expect sharp, colorful, immersive viewing in any lighting environment. Rounding out its hardware specs are a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. This laptop supplies you with a massive 1TB SSD for fast file transfers and game storage.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 15.6 Inch: $949 $649 @ Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Save $300 on the HP Envy x360. It features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD. The Envy x360 is also Intel EVO rated so you can expect all day battery life and then some.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBooks: up to $200 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save up to $200 on Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks at Best Buy. Boasting power, portability, and endurance, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the Apple's best Ultabook yet. The base model packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i: $379 $199 Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $180 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i. It has a detachable keyboard and folio kickstand for use in tablet and viewing mode. Powered by Windows 11, it's a more affordable Surface device alternative. The laptop in this deal has a 10.3 inch (1920 x 1200) touch display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: $249 $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. Powered by Windows 11 in S mode, it's optimized for secure log-in and speed. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

(opens in new tab) JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: $199 $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on JBL Live 660NC Headphones. With JBL signature sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 50-hour battery life, the JBL Live 660NC are among the industry's best wireless headphones.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds: $199 $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds. They offer signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Unlocked: $999 $749 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Unlocked. The base model Galaxy S22 Plus packs a 6.6-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.