This Samsung 4K Curved Gaming Monitor is only $299 for Cyber Monday!

For Cyber Monday 2022, some are looking for the best curved gaming monitors. Others are hunting for the best 4K gaming monitors.

Well, this incredible Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal combines the best of both worlds! Samsung is offering its UR59 Series 32-inch 4K curved gaming monitor for ONLY $299 on Amazon! (opens in new tab)

To put this mega discount into perspective, this gaming monitor was once $450, but now it's only $299. That's a whopping 33% off! Win!

Save $150 on this 32-inch 4K curved monitor from Samsung. It features a 3840 x 2160-pixel display, a blue-light filter, tilt adjustment, flicker-free picture, and UHD upscaling. The latter ensures that full HD content seamlessly converts to 4K UHD-level picture quality. This gaming monitor also supports a billion hues and a stellar contrast ratio of 2,500:1.

Samsung blew us away with this incredible Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal, offering a 32-inch, 4K, curved display for only $299 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

The screen also supports a billion hues and delivers a contrast ratio of 2500:1. Be wowed by this monitor's incredible range of colors, including dark, deep blacks. Color accuracy is another one of this monitor's greatest perks.

This monitor is incredibly stylish. It has curved contours and corners as well as a fabric-textured rear. It also has a gorgeous, frameless design on three sides. Gamers will also appreciate "Game Mode," which instantly optimizes the display's image contrast in game scenes. This gives you a competitive edge in gameplay, revealing details in darker areas so you don't lose sight of your enemies!