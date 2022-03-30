This is the best Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pre-order deal you'll ever find — Daily Deals

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is easily the biggest, most important entry into the series since its 2005 debut and now, you can get it for a super low price thanks to this pre-order deal!

This offer is available on PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, so nobody is left out. Plus, there are huge savings on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 and AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. You can get the PS5 version for the same price, but the PS4 option does come with a free next gen upgrade.

Medion Deputy gaming laptop (RTX 3050): was £799 now £659 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

Need a cheap gaming laptop with enough power to handle most AAA titles in 2022? This is the system for you — packing an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (good for gaming and work), a gorgeous 144Hz 1080p display, a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £169 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

Apple's latest AirPods Pro are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (Xbox): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): was £2,343 now £1,689 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting one for its cheapest ever price is a steal. At just £1,689, this laptop has it all at a seriously impressive price: 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (Switch): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was £899 now £499 @ Box.co.uk

This specced out Lenovo Yoga 7i sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo Platform CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. Of course, the showpiece of any convertible is the screen, which this delivers on with a gorgeously vivid FHD LED touchscreen display.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.