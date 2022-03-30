This is the best Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pre-order deal you'll ever find — Daily Deals

By published

A huge saving on the upcoming Lego Star Wars epic!

Daily deals
(Image credit: Future)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is easily the biggest, most important entry into the series since its 2005 debut and now, you can get it for a super low price thanks to this pre-order deal!

This offer is available on PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, so nobody is left out. Plus, there are huge savings on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 and AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com
The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. You can get the PS5 version for the same price, but the PS4 option does come with a free next gen upgrade.

View Deal
Medion Deputy gaming laptop (RTX 3050): was £799 now £659 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

Medion Deputy gaming laptop (RTX 3050): was £799 now £659 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20
Need a cheap gaming laptop with enough power to handle most AAA titles in 2022? This is the system for you — packing an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (good for gaming and work), a gorgeous 144Hz 1080p display, a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £169 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £169 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20
Apple's latest AirPods Pro are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (Xbox): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (Xbox): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com
The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love.

View Deal
WWE 2K22 (PS5): was £69 now £44 @ Base

WWE 2K22 (PS5): was £69 now £44 @ Base
The "best wrestling game we've seen yet" just got a huge discount, courtesy of Base. If you're feeling that Wrestlemania hype, this is the game to get right now at a stunning price.

View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): was £2,343 now £1,689 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): was £2,343 now £1,689 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20
We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting one for its cheapest ever price is a steal. At just £1,689, this laptop has it all at a seriously impressive price: 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. 

View Deal
Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (Switch): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (Switch): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com
The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love.

View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 7i: was £899 now £499 @ Box.co.uk

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was £899 now £499 @ Box.co.uk
This specced out Lenovo Yoga 7i sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo Platform CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. Of course, the showpiece of any convertible is the screen, which this delivers on with a gorgeously vivid FHD LED touchscreen display.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 4,875 deals
Filters
Arrow
MSI GF65
Our Review
1
MSI - GF65 THIN 15.6" Gaming...
Best Buy
$999.99
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
(White)
Our Review
2
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch...
Amazon
View Deal
Alienware m15 R4
Our Review
3
Alienware M15 R4 Gaming...
Dell
View Deal
Dell G3 15 (3500)
(15.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
4
NEW Dell G3 15 3500 15.6" FHD...
Walmart
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
5
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
Our Review
6
Legion 5 Pro Gen 6 AMD (16”)...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
Our Review
7
Razer Blade 14...
Microsoft US
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
8
Razer - Blade 14- 14" Gaming...
Best Buy
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
Our Review
9
Lenovo - Legion 5 Pro 16"...
Best Buy
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition
(512GB Black)
Our Review
10
ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2021)...
Amazon
$1,789.44
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 