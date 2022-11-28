This curved gaming monitor is only $119 for Cyber Monday! Grab it before it sells out

The best Cyber Monday gaming monitors are here!

One of the mega discounts on curved gaming monitors that caught our eye is this incredible 24-inch AOC Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor that dropped to only $119 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

To put it into perspective, this gaming monitor was once $180, but now it's only $119, saving you quite a bit on this deal.

(opens in new tab) 24-inch AOC Curved Gaming Monitor: $180, $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the AOC Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor. It features a 24-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also comes with FreeSync premium and height adjustability (as well as tilt and swivel).

AOC shocked us with an incredible Cyber Monday deal, offering a 24-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display with a 165Hz refresh rate for only $119 on Amazon (opens in new tab). It also features a 1ms response rate and AMD Freesync Premium for seamless, smooth competitive gameplay.

This gaming monitor will look good on your desk, too, with its three-sided frameless design and ultra-slim bezels. Let's not forget it's curved, too, adding an extra bit of flair to this glorious display. It's also highly adjustable, giving you different options to swivel, tilt, and heighten the monitor. It's VESA mount compatible, too.