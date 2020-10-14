This excellent Logitech gaming mouse is just $35 for Prime Day

If you're looking for a new gaming mouse of high-quality, the Logitech G502 SE Hero asserts itself as one of the best Prime Day gaming mouse deals. Not only is it one of the best Logitech gaming mice out there, but it's also being sold at a fantastic price.

You can get the Logitech G502 SE Hero on sale for $34.99 at Amazon. Considering the original price for this mouse is $79.99, this is a phenomenal deal. It's well worth investing into this high-quality Logitech mouse for 56% off.

Logitech G502 SE Hero Gaming Mouse: was $79 now $35 @ Amazon

The performance of the Logitech G502 SE is undeniably incredible. This wired gaming mouse has 11 programmable buttons for custom gaming and adjustable weights which allow the user to control how movement feels. At $45 off, it's one of the best gaming mice you can buy.

While the Logitech G502 SE Hero Gaming Mouse being as low as $35 is already a great deal, it's not worthwhile merely due to its affordable price. This mouse boasts a wide array of premium features, including a 16k sensor, 11 customizable buttons, 5 savable profiles, an adjustable weight system and programmable RGB lights.

If this sounds like a lot, it's because the Logitech G502 SE Hero is all-around a high quality product. It's also one of the most comfortable mice out there. To put things plainly, if you're on the lookout for a great but affordable gaming mouse, this is the one to invest in.

