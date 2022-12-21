These Sony noise-cancelling headphones just dropped 50% in last-minute deal

Sony noise-cancelling headphones are a gift for music lovers. Last-minute holiday deals at Best Buy slash up to 50% off Sony's top-rated audio wearables.

Right now, Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones are on sale for $125 (opens in new tab). Typically $250, that's $125 in savings or 50% off their normal price. This is one of the best headphone deals you can get today. Choose free 2-day shipping or pickup options at checkout to receive your order before Christmas.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-XB910N: $250 $125 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $125 on Sony WH-XB910N noise-cancelling headphones. These over-ear headphones feature Sony Extra Bass sound, advanced noise-cancelling, a built in mic, on-ear controls and up to 30 hours of battery life. We rate the Sony WH-XB910N 4 out of 5-stars (opens in new tab) for their bold and dynamic sound, long playtime, great ambient sound mode and 360 Reality Audio with DSEE support.

The Sony WH-XB910Ns are one the best wireless headphones for bass heads. They feature 40mm drivers, Extra Bass, a built-in mic, on-ear controls and advanced digital noise-cancelling. With Bluetooth/NFC wireless connectivity and up to 30 hours of battery life per charge, the WH-XB910Ns offer wireless freedom and all-day private listening.

As per our Sony WH-XB910N review, these ear cans deliver bold, dynamic sound, long playtime and great ambient sound mode. In one test, our reviewer was instantly immersed by the booming sound of Michael Jackson’s bass-heavy track, “Billie Jean".

By design, the Sony WH-XB910Ns feature an over-ear, premium design similar to its $399 sibling, the Sony WH-1000XM5s. Their durable hard plastic construction is complemented by cozy leather-like ear-pads and a matching cushioned adjustable headband.

Sony noise-cancelling headphones work with the Sony Headphones app for Android and iOS. This companion app lets you manage what's playing, adjust the sound to your liking via EQ settings, and activate Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa hands-free voice control.

If you're in the market for noise-cancelling headphones, you can go wrong with the premium sound and kickin' bass of the Sony WH-XB910N.