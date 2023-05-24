The excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones for $349 is music to our ears

Sony's excellent flagship headphones just got a nice discount ahead of Memorial Day. If you need new audio gear, it's not too early to save on our favorite noise-cancelling headphones.

Right now, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones $348 at Amazon. Usually, they cost $399, so that's $51 in savings. This is the second lowest price we've seen for these Sony headphones. Out of all the headphone deals we've spotted this year, it's one of the best.

As an alternative, Amazon offers the previous-gen Sony WH-100XM4 for $278 ($71 off).

Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $348 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are the best noise-cancelling headphones to buy and cheaper than Apple's $549 AirPods Max. Over the previous-gen Sony WH-1000XM4, the WH-1000XM5 boasts class-leading noise cancellation, dual processors, twice as many microphones, and a carbon-fiber 30mm driver. Sony's proprietary audio technologies like 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, and LDAC are built-in.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review the headphones earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. We were also impressed by Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. It controls 8 microphones to deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation which we experienced in the real word.

Design-wise, on-ear cushions and a soft-fit leather headband ensure luxurious, long-wearing comfort. With Google Assistant and Alexa hands-free assistant support, you can listen to music, talk on the phone, set reminders, and more using just your voice

At 8.8 ounces, Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are slightly lighter than the previous-gen 8.9 ounce Sony WH-1000XM4. Like its predecessor, you'll get up to 30 hours of power per charge with ANC on. Toggle ANC off to get up to 40 hours of battery life, which is 2 more hours than the XM4 model. And if you're ever in a pinch, a 3-minute charge via USB-C Power Delivery nets you 3 hours playback time.

If you prioritize long battery life, noise-cancellation, and accurate sound, Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones tick all the boxes.

Memorial Day is on Monday, May 29 and we're bringing you the best deals on today's must-have tech. Visit our Memorial Day sales 2023 hub for early discounts.