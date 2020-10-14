The best wireless gaming mouse is now under $100 in this wild Prime Day deal

With Amazon Prime Day in full motion, the best Prime Day gaming mouse deals have presented themselves, but none can beat the Razer Basilisk Ultimate getting a $50 price drop.

At this very moment, you can get the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse on sale for $99 at Amazon. The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is a strong gaming mouse that offers smooth wireless performance, a comfortable design and a sweet adjustable scroll wheel.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Razer's latest premium wireless gaming mouse, the Basilisk Ultimate, pushes gaming mice to a new standard with smarter internal and external features. For $99, the Basilisk Ultimate offers great wireless performance paired with a neat adjustable scroll wheel that's packed into a comfortable design.View Deal

We reviewed the Basilisk Ultimate a while back, but it's still the number one gaming mouse that I use. The Basilisk Ultimate sports a slick, black shell dazzled with Razer's Chroma RGB lighting. At 4.6 x 2.79 x 1.49 inches and 107 grams (3.77 ounces), the Basilisk Ultimate is a good size and weight for my hands while working and gaming.

With the Razer Focus+ optical sensor, the Basilisk Ultimate also has smart tracking (calibrates the sensor depending on the surface the mouse is on), asymmetric liftoff (enables different liftoff presetting) and motion sync (improves sensor responsiveness). According to Razer, the sensor has a 99.6% resolution accuracy and a tracking speed of 650 inches per second (IPS).

When I tested it at the time I queued up arcade mode in Doom and destroyed demons like nobody's business, from nailing precise headshots with my pistol, to fluently mashing the multifunction paddle to melee and executing some fools. Every mouse should have a paddle in addition to the two buttons on the left-hand side like the Basilisk Ultimate does.

This wireless gaming mouse is a straight up steal for $99. Amazon Prime Day 2020 officially kicked off on October 13 and we've been seeing tons of deals on the industry’s best laptops. Be sure to bookmark our best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on laptops.