Surface Pro 8 with keyboard dips to $899 in early Best Buy Black Friday deal

Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 device is among Best Buy's live Black Friday 2022 deals. With holiday discounts now in full effect, there's no need to wait to snag our favorite 2-in-1-tablet.

Be among the first to nab the 256GB model Surface Pro 8 with Keyboard for $899 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. That's $450 off its normal price of $1,349 and the cheapest it's ever been. It's also $200 cheaper than the new 256GB Surface Pro 9 (opens in new tab). Hands down, this is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen so far. It's also one of the best Black Friday deals going on at Best Buy right now.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 8 w/ Keyboard: $1,349 $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

At $450 off, the Surface Pro 8 with Keyboard at an all-time low black Black Friday price. It's a solid choice if you're looking for the best convertible tablet PC there is. Our favorite 2-in-1 tablet, we gave the Surface Pro 8 and overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. We love it for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam.

The beloved Surface Pro is Microsoft's most powerful 2-in-1 tablet. The tablet in this deal has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1145G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of fast SSD storage. And what's more, it ships with a Surface Pro Keyboard (valued at $139) so you can use it like a laptop,

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review, we found its gorgeous display and strong performance impressive. We also love its dual Thunderbolt 4 port array and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

During performance tests, the tablet juggled everything we threw its way. In one test, we bombarded it with 24 Chrome browser tabs. Two streamed YouTube videos at 1080p and two ran Twitch streams. The Surface Pro 8 didn't even flinch.

So whether you're in the market for a new tablet or holiday gift shopping, the Surface Pro 8 is a wise choice. Remember, Best Buy Black Friday ad deals (opens in new tab) are limited-quantity, so don't hesitate too long.

Black Friday 2022 is officially on Nov. 25, however, holiday sales on tablets start now. For more tech deals and gift ideas, visit our Black Friday 2022 hub.