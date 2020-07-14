Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones now $110 off

The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best wireless headphones to buy. On the heels of a Sony WH-1000XM4 image leak, the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3s are now priced to move.

Right now, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones for just $238 at Newegg. Formerly, these noise-canceling headphones were $348, so this deal saves you $110.

This the second-cheapest price we've seen for these headphones and also one of today's best headphone deals.

Sony WH-1000XM3: was $349 now $238 @ Newegg

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones offer signature Sony sound, industry-leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life. Grab them now from Newegg for just $238. View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM3s are among the audio industry's best headphones.

They feature comfortable earpads, 40mm drivers, 30-hour battery life, and top-notch noise cancellation.

Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM3s and praised the headphones' class-leading sound and stellar noise cancellation. They gave the 1000XM3s the Editor's Choice stamp of approval for their overall performance.

At a weight of 9 ounces, the WH-1000XM3s are lighter than the WH-1000XM2s (9.7 ounces). Compared to the Bose QuietComfort 35 II (8.3 ounces), they're slightly heavier.

Music lovers will be interested in knowing that these headphones support a relaxed fit and don't have much heft. This is due to the breathable aesthetics incorporated into their design.

The 1000XM3'x dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile, give them an edge over Bose's competing headphones.

If premium sound, comfort and noise cancellation are a priority for you, you can't go wrong with these Sony WH-1000MX3s.