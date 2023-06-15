Shocking gaming monitor deal knocks over 50% off the Razer Raptor 27, includes free RGB keyboard and mouse

The Razer Raptor 27 is our favorite gaming monitor and now, it can be yours for a fraction of the price. For a limited time, you can get the excellent Razer Raptor 27 2K Gaming Monitor for $379 at Newegg. It normally retails for $799, so that's an astonishing $420 in savings which calculates to 52% off. This is the Raptor 27's lowest price yet and one of the best gaming monitor deals you can get before Prime Day.

Newegg sweetens this deal even more with a free Rosewill Newon M62 Gaming Mouse (valued at $35) and Rosewill Neon K42 RGB Gaming Keyboard (valued at $50). That's a combined savings of over $500. Amazon currently has it for the same price minus the free PC gaming accessories.

Razer Raptor 27 monitor deal

Razer Raptor 27 2K Monitor: $799 $379 @ Newegg + Free RGB Keyboard and Mouse

Save $420 on the Razer Raptor 27 Gaming Monitor — its biggest discount yet. Plus, get a free wired gaming keyboard and mouse with your purchase. In our Razer Raptor review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its sleek design and bright, vivid 2K display. One of the best gaming monitors you can get, the Razer Raptor is FreeSync Premium & G-Sync compatible and features a 27-inch 2K (2560 x 1440) IPS panel, HDR 400 support,165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time.

In our Razer Raptor review, it earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its sleek design and bright, vivid 2K display with HDR400 support. We're also fond of the Raptor's clever cable and port enclosure. It's the Editor's Choice gaming display.

Our reviewer enjoyed playing Middle-Earth: Shadow of War on the Raptor 27. Colors were vibrant, from the Orcs' ugly moss-green Orc skin to their red war paint. While the Raptor 27 is meant for gaming, it's equally suitable for productivity. Thanks to the wide panel, he could split the screen in half and work in multiple windows simultaneously. The monitor's high pixel count rendered sharp text and crisp photos.

In our lab, the Raptor 27 did an excellent job in our benchmark tests. When we tested the DCI-P3 color space, the standard for movies and TV shows, the Raptor excelled with a rating of 114.8%.

Between its sleek profile, subtle RGB lighting, easy installation and gorgeous display quality with tons of features for gamers, the Raptor 27 is among the best gaming monitors on the market.