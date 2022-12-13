Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is $250 off now in monster sale

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the best iPad Pro and Surface Pro alternative for Android users. This week's Discover Samsung Event (opens in new tab) knocks a considerable amount of dollars off Samsung's excellent flagship tablet.

During the sale, you can get the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $849 with no trade-in. It normally costs $1,099, so you're saving $250. This is the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's lowest price in history and one of the best tablet deals we've tracked all year. As a bonus, Samsung is sweetening this deal with $50 in Samsung Credit to shop for accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $849 @ Samsung

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and get $50 in Samsung Credit. The tablet in this deal packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery. This deal ends Dec. 15.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a gorgeous 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED 120Hz display for truly immersive viewing. Plus, it ships with its own S Pen whereas Apple charges $129 for the Apple Pencil. Samsung's new S Pen accurately mimics the realistic feel of a pen gliding across paper.

Underneath the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's armor aluminum exterior is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the device is a massive 11,200mAh battery for all-day working, streaming or gaming.

While we didn't test this Ultra model, In our 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 review, we were floored by its bright, vivid display, solid performance and S Pen. Battery life was also impressive, it endured nearly 13 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test of constant web browsing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Galaxy Tab S8 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. We expect the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to be on par with its sibling's excellence.

If you're shopping around for the best iPad Pro alternative, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Samsung's Discover Event ends Dec. 15.