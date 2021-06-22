Razer keyboard is now under $100 in epic Prime Day deal

Prime Day 2021 continues to deliver on incredible deals no matter what you're looking to buy. In this case, the Razer Huntsman Mini is $35 off in this awesome Prime Day deal, putting it under $100. If you need an affordable but premium quality mechanical keyboard, this is a good pick.

Right now, you can get the Razer Huntsman Mini for $95 for a limited time.

Razer Huntsman Mini deal

Razer Huntsman Mini: was $130 now $95 @ Amazon

The Razer Huntsman Mini is a great and affordable pick for those in need of a high quality mechanical keyboard that features the expansive customization brought by Razer Chroma, fully programmable macros, and a sturdy aluminum frame.View Deal

The Razer Huntsman Mini boasts Razer Linear Optical switch functionality that registers key presses "at the speed of light." This is thanks to beam-based actuation, and Razer claims this distance is 15-30% shorter than other linear switches. It also possesses fully programmable macros.

And thanks to Razer Chroma, users can pair the Huntsman up with popular games and other Razer hardware for a combination of up to 16.8 million colors. Additionally, the keycaps are made of high-grade PBT, which increases oil resistance and makes it less likely to get gross with time.