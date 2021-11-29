Razer Kairo Pro for Xbox Series X is now under $100 in killer Cyber Monday deal

Razer's Cyber Monday bonanza is pulling out all the stops on Razer Blade laptops and its brilliant gaming headsets. Speaking of, the Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox Series X just got a $50 price drop as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals.



Right now, you can pick up the Razer Kaira Pro wireless gaming headset for Xbox Series X and Series S for $99.99. Down from $150, it boasts four EQ settings, Xbox Pairing Button along with a TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers for that deep bass when firing off rounds in Halo Infinite. Oh, it's a slick-looking headset, too.

Razer Kairo Pro Cyber Monday deal

Now $50 off the price tag, the Razer Kairo Pro is perfect for PC and Xbox owners. The wireless gaming headset boasts TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, a HyperClear Supercardioid 9mm mic, memory foam ear cushions, 4 EQ settings (such as FPS mode), along with Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 to connect wirelessly to anything. Not a bad deal in the slightest.

Razer Cyber Monday deals are kicking off left, right and center, but this Razer Kairo Pro gaming headset deal is up there among the best of them. Plus, if you happen to swipe an Xbox Series X in our Xbox Cyber Monday deals, this headset makes for a brilliant companion.



Sporting the signature Xbox color, the Razer Kairo Pro has been specifically made for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. With the number of perks it offers, grabbing the gaming headset for just under $100 is a steal. From the TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers delivering deep bass effects and rich sounds and HyperClear Supercardioid 9mm mic, to the memory foam ear cushions and four EQ settings (such as FPS mode), you're getting all you could want from a gaming headset.



What's more, the Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity allow you to wirelessly connect to iPhone models and Android smartphones.



With Cyber Monday now in full swing, you can check out the best Cyber Monday headphone deals and more to find more bargain deals.