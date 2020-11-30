Oh, s**t! Apple Mac mini M1 is the lowest price ever in Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are beating all of us over the head with sheer strength in numbers, so if you want to survive, you need something to defend yourself with -- maybe an aluminum brick, like the Apple Mac mini M1. Oh, great! That's $60 off right now.

This brand-spankin' new beasty is the cheapest it's ever been. Get the Apple Mac mini M1 for just $639 at B&H while you still can.

Apple Mac mini M1 deal

Apple Mac mini M1: was $699 now $639

The Apple Mac mini M1 comes with all of the specs that you expect...an Apple M1 CPU and an M1 GPU. It also features 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This is the base model, so keep that in mind before purchasing if you need more memory or storage.View Deal

We didn't get a chance to review the Apple Mac mini M1, so we can't really tell you much about it, but it does feature the same components as the rest of the new MacBooks. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we complemented the M1 for its stellar performance, so it's likely that'll translate over to the Mac mini.

We also loved the macOS Big Sur update, stating that "While a refreshed aesthetic might be the first thing you notice, this isn’t merely a design update. Updates are everywhere and you’ll almost certainly be finding new and improved features and additions for months once you try it out."

