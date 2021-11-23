Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal includes $50 credit

The all-in-one Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets out there and a great gift for anyone. If you're looking for a gaming alternative to PS5, Xbox Series X, or Switch OLED, here's a deal for you.

For a limited time, when you buy the Oculus Quest 2 for $299 from Amazon, you'll get a $50 Amazon credit to use on future purchases. The Quest 2 rarely gets discounted, so this is a great deal since you're getting a $50 to spend on something else. Use code "OCULUS50" at checkout to get this deal.

You can also buy it directly from Oculus and get a $50 game credit. Best Buy has a similar deal which bundles Quest 2 with a free $50 Best Buy gift card.

These are the best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

The all-in-one Oculus Quest 2 lets you play VR games on your Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone. It features a (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye) with 90Hz fresh rate and 128GB of storage. Powering the headset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Oculus Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

The VR headset's pliable fabric strips ensure a comfortable and secure fit. Oculus rate's the Quest 2 headset battery life between 2-3 hours which is on par with the 2 hour and 13-minutes saw in real-world testing.

With a weight of 17.4 ounces and 7.5 x 5.6 x 4 (strap folded in) inches, the Quest 2 is 10% lighter than the original Oculus Quest (20.1 ounces, 8.7 x 7.6 x 4.1 inches). The Galaxy Quest 2 works with Android 5.0+ and iOS 10+ smartphones.

So if you're holiday gift shopping early, you can't go wrong with the Oculus Quest 2.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 falls on Friday, November 26 this year. Technically, Black Friday is a one-day shopping event.

However, awesome discounts can be had right now. Currently, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and offer Black Friday deals for early shoppers. Not to be outdone, Target also offers early holiday savings.

Black Friday is on November 26 and we'll be rounding up the best Oculus Black Friday deals below. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals page for the best end-of-year discounts on mobile gadgets.

Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal

Oculus Quest 2 w/ $50 Credit: $299 @ Amazon Oculus Quest 2 w/ $50 Credit: $299 @ Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 is in stock at Amazon and other retailers right now. Even better, you get a $50 credit toward future Amazon purchases via code "OCULUS50" at checkout. The best VR headset for the price, the Quest 2 enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest. You can also buy it directly from Oculus or Best Buy and receive a get a $50 game or gift card, respectively.