Next Apple event reportedly set for March 8 — iPhone SE 2022, new iPad Air expected

Apple is rumored to be working on a low-cost iPhone SE (2022) with 5G connectivity and a new iPad Air 2022, and both are reportedly set to be unveiled at the next Apple event taking place this March.



Apple's virtual event is set to kick off on Tuesday, March 8, and will set the stage for the next iPhone SE and fifth-gen iPad Air, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, there may also be room for one new Mac model.

As detailed in the Power On newsletter (via MacRumors), at least one new Mac model is expected to arrive this spring. This may be a new Mac mini with M1 Pro or M1 Max chips, but this could be left until later in the year. Gurman claims there are several Macs with M2 chips that will be announced in 2022, including a revamped MacBook Air, an iMac and a Mac Pro.



While the list of upcoming Apple devices is exciting, it's a good idea to keep a grain of salt close by. In 2021, the Cupertino tech giant was widely expected to kick off its spring event in March, but the Apple Spring Loaded event didn't happen until April. That said, Gurman quashed rumors of the event happening in March last year, and is known to have a good track record.



Taking cues from the revamped Apple iPad mini 6, the iPad Air 5 is expected to be equipped with a speedy A15 Bionic, 5G support, and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with the iPad Pro's Centre Stage feature. However, expect it to look very similar to the hugely popular iPad Air (2020).



The iPhone SE 2022 may get a similar update, with a processor upgrade (A14 or A15 Bionic) and 5G connectivity. The new model is also set to feature the same 4.7-inch display found in the current model and iPhone 8.



Only time will tell if we see these new Apple devices introduced on March 8. As previously reported, Gurman claims fall 2022 will see the "widest array of new hardware products in its history." Products include four variants of the iPhone 14, including a new iPhone 14‌ Max, a low-end MacBook Pro and revamped MacBook Air, new iMac and Mac Pro, a refreshed low-end iPad and a new iPad Pro, along with three Apple Watch models and the long-rumored Apple AirPods Pro 2.