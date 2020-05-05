Microsoft Surface Book 3 leak reveals powerful specs -- MacBook Pro could be in trouble

Microsoft's Surface Book 3's CPU specs leaked in an Energy Star certification document this week, as Forbes reports. According to the pdf, the forthcoming 15-inch 2-in-1 laptop packs a 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core processor and 32GB of RAM.

This corroborates our previous report about the 3rd Gen Surface Book sporting an Intel Comet Lake hardware. The document also reveals that the PC was slated for a May 1, 2020 release date. Although previous tips suggested a June release date, this could mean that the laptop could land in stores any day now.

However, bear in mind that its release date may be pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic. Either way, it's safe to say that the release date and price queries will finally be put to bed soon.

This tidbit of information about the Surface Book 3's specs arrives on the heels of its purported GPU specs.

If the new Surface Book 3 is as powerful as these leaks suggest, the MacBook Pro could be in trouble.