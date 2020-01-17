How to add extensions to Microsoft's new Edge browser

If you're considering switching from Google Chrome to Microsoft's new Edge browser, you don't need to worry about losing extensions.

Because it's built on Google's Chromium platform, the new Edge supports extensions from both the Microsoft Store and Chrome Web Store. That means Edge offers a massive catalog of extensions on day one even though its own add-on library is still in its infancy.

With that in mind, we're going to show you how to add extensions to Edge with just a few easy steps. First, you'll need to follow our guide on how to download the new Edge. If you're coming from Chrome, see our instructions on how to import bookmarks and extensions.

How to add extensions to the new Microsoft Edge

Press on the three horizontal dots in the top-right corner of the Edge browser. (Image credit: Microsoft Edge)

1. Once you've downloaded Edge, press on the horizontal ellipses in the top-right corner of the page.

Press on Extensions in the drop-down menu. (Image credit: Microsoft Edge)

2. Press on the "Extensions" option. Here, you will see your installed extensions.

Select the Get extensions from Microsoft Store on the left-hand side of the page. (Image credit: Microsoft Edge)

3. Select the "Get extensions from Microsoft Store" hyperlink from the left side of the screen.

You can filter extensions by category or view them all alphabetically. (Image credit: Microsoft Edge)

4. You are now at the Edge Addons section of the Microsoft Store. When the "all extensions" tab is selected, you will see extensions listed alphabetically. Press on the categories underneath for more catered recommendations.

Press "Get" to install an extension. (Image credit: Microsoft Edge)

5. Once you've found an extension you'd like to add, press on it. From the extension listing, press "get" at the top-right corner.

You will see the add-on appear in the top-right corner of your browser page. Press it to open. (Image credit: Microsoft Edge)

6. Choose "Add extension" from the pop-up box. The extension icon should appear in the top-right corner of your browser, next to the address bar, almost instantly.

7. Bonus: If you want to add or import extensions from Chrome, follow the instructions in our guide.