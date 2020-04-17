Microsoft sale takes up to $300 off Lenovo monitors

The Microsoft Store is running a huge sale on Lenovo computer monitors, so now is a great time to snag a cheap monitor or gaming display for your rig.

As part of the sale, the Lenovo L27q-30 27-inch is just $199. Normally priced at $269, that's $70 in savings. It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this monitor. By comparison, it's $61 cheaper than Lenovo's direct price.

It's also one of the best monitor deals you can get right now.

Lenovo L27q-30 27-inch 1440p Monitor: was $269 now $199 @ Microsoft

With its three-sided near-edgeless design and stunning 2560 x 1440 resolution, the Lenovo L27q-30 lets you see movies, games, photos, and more clearer and more lifelike than ever before.

Renown for manufacturing some of the industry's best laptops, Lenovo also knows a thing or two about PC monitors.

The Lenovo L27q-30 features a 27-inch, 2560 x 1440 resolution display and a 75Hz refresh rate. It's also casual gaming ready with FreeSync technology built-in.

Although we didn't review this exact monitor, we went hands-on with the Lenovo ThinkVision display and found its vibrant colors, brightness and viewing comfort impressive. With its three-sided near-bezel-less design and stunning 1440p resolution, the Lenovo L27q-30 lets you enjoy movies, games and photos like never before.

If you're looking for a smaller display, the Microsoft Store also offers the Lenovo L24i-20 24-inch monitor for $129 ($20), which is its lowest price yet. It's ultraslim and has dual speakers built right in.

Meanwhile, gamers who can afford to splurge can score the Lenovo Legion Y44w-10 44-inch Gaming Monitor for $899 ($300 off). It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming monitor and $130 cheaper than Lenovo's price.

Microsoft's sale won't last long, so we recommend you snag a monitor for a great price while you still can.

Lenovo L24i-20 24" Monitor: was $149 now $129 @ Microsoft

Experience a perfect blend of form and function with the stunning Lenovo L24i-20 24-inch 1080p IPS monitor. Specifically designed for compact spaces, has a 4ms response time, and 60Hz refresh rate. At $20 off, it's cheaper than it's ever been.

Lenovo Q27q-10 27" WLED Monitor: was $299 now $219 @ Microsoft

The ultraslim Lenovo Q27q-10 monitor is a brilliant blend of elegance and functionality. With dual speakers built in speakers, you can immerse yourself in movies, games, and more.