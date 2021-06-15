Metroid: Dread revealed during Nintendo E3 2021

Metroid: Dread has been revealed during Nintendo's E3 2021 showcase. It brings the series back to its side-scrolling roots, making it the first new series entry of this kind in 19 years.

As its title suggests, Metroid: Dread intends to instill a sense of terror in the player. I was certainly freaked out by the robotic enemy's erratic movements.

It will likely feature beloved staples the series is known for, including a unique slew of abilities to overcome obstacles, enter new areas, or uncover secrets.

This trailer showcases the game's atmospheric environments and aggressive enemy types, ranging from aggressive alien live to creepy robots.