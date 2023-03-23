Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch QLED curved gaming monitor gets $250 price cut

Amazon's Samsung Odyssey G7 QLED monitor deal puts Samsung to shame. If you don't want to shell out $1,499 of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8, here's a fantastic deal for you.

The online retailer is now selling the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch QLED Curved Gaming Monitor for $549 (opens in new tab) . It normally retails for $799, so you're saving $250 with this deal. By comparison, it undercuts Samsung's current price by $50 (opens in new tab).

It's also one of the best gaming monitor deals we've come across so far this year.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 QLED 32-inch: $799 $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $250 on the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch curved gaming monitor. This 2,560 x 1400-pixel resolution QLED display has a 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 1ms response time.

Samsung's Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor is engineered to deliver immersive gaming performance. It packs a 32-inch 2,560 x 1400-pixel resolution QLED panel, 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time. It also supports HDR and is FreeSync and G-Sync compatible for life-like, smooth, lag-free gaming and video streaming.

While we didn't test this monitor, Samsung Odyssey G7 reviews on Amazon average 4.5 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers praise its curved design, rich colors and contrast. One happy owner describes it as the best monitor they've ever used.

For your connectivity needs, the Samsung Odyssey G7 offers plenty of options. You get an HDMI 2.0 port, two Display Ports, two USB ports, and a headphone jack.

If you're looking for a gorgeous gaming monitor for your laptop or gaming console, the Samsung Odyssey G7 is a solid buy.