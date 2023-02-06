The new Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 curved gaming monitor is now available for purchase in the US

The Samsung Galaxy Odyssey OLED G8 curved gaming monitor, priced at $1,499 (opens in new tab) is now available for purchase at Samsung.com and select electronics retailers in the US. Samsung’s latest addition to its Odyssey family of gaming monitors packs premium specs into a slim, metal design. Core Lighting+ syncs to gameplay action —some razzle dazzle to complement any gaming setup.

Its breathtaking 34-inch QD-OLED (3,440 x 1,440) 1800R curvature display features Quantum Dots and its Neo Quantum Processor as found in its top-rated televisions. This picture technology produces brighter whites, deeper blacks and enhanced color contrast throughout the picture. Meanwhile DisplayHDR True Black 400 further enhances dark and bright game scenes and adds depth without pixel bleed. The Galaxy Odyssey OLED G8's high 175Hz refresh rate and ridiculously low 0.03ms response time ensures butter-smooth, lag-free fast action gameplay.

What’s more, Samsung’s Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you conveniently monitor connected home devices. And when you’re not gaming, Samsung’s Smart TV platform gives you one stop access to today’s popular video streaming apps. For your connectivity needs, Odyssey OLED G8 supplies you with Mini- DisplayPort, HDMI and USB-C charging up to 65 watts. Easier cable management helps keep your setup from looking like a rat’s nest of cumbersome wires.

If you’re shopping around for a curved gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is one to consider.