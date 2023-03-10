Mario Day deals 2023: Nintendo Switch bundle, games, accessories

Mario Day 2023 aka Mar10 Day is particularly special this year and Mario fans have a lot to smile about. March 10 is Mar10 Day in which Nintendo fans celebrate the beloved high-jumping video game hero, Super Mario. Besides epic Mar10 Day deals, sales and events, we're just weeks away from The Super Mario Bros. Movie's April 5 release date.

The Nintendo eShop, Nintendo.com (opens in new tab), Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart are rolling out Mario Day deals. Now is a great time to score discounts on Mario games, Mario-themed Nintendo Switch accessories, Mario toys and collectibles. Speaking of which, tune into the LEGO Super Mario YouTube Premiere on MAR10 Day at 11 a.m ET for the unveiling of a new build.

Beginning March 10, you can buy the Mario Red Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle (opens in new tab) for $299 at the Nintendo Store and Best Buy. This bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch system and Nintendo Switch dock in black, Red Joy-Con controllers, Choose One Full Game Download Insert (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey) and The Super Mario Bros. Movie Sticker Sheets.

Play at home on the TV or take your games to go with the Nintendo Switch. One of the best game consoles to buy, it's basically two systems in one. It features a 6.2-inch 1080p touch display, 32GB of storage, up to 9 hours of battery life and now wireless headphones support.

Whether you want to pick up the Mario Red console, rack up on Mario games or collectible merch, see our favorite Mario Day 2023 deals below.

Mario Day deals 2023

Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle: $299 @ Nintendo Store

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition: $59 $32 @ Best Buy

Save $27 on Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition. This special edition release includes the full game and additional digital content. Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions.

Mario Strikers: Battle League: $59 $44 @ Amazon

Save $16 on Mario Strikers: Battle League for Nintendo Switch. Mario Strikers: Battle League is a 5-on-5 is an action packed soccer-like sport where anything goes when it comes to winning. Tackle enemies, use items and execute score-boosting Hyper Strikes.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $59 $39 @ Best Buy

Save $20 on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and check out the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Wave 4 courses. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a must buy Nintendo Switch game for Mario fans. Race with friends or battle them in battle mode on a variety of battle courses. This best-selling Mario game is an absolute blast and is rated E for everyone.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: $59 $39 @ Walmart

Save $20 on Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. Barrel-blast into this critically acclaimed Donkey Kong adventure game. Explore islands to collect letters and puzzle pieces as classic Kongs from the original game. Players will also enjoy playing as the hip-looking Funky Kong in an all-new Funky Mode.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Set: $99 $59 @ Best Buy

Save $40 on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit — a must have accessory for Mario fans. It lets you control a real-life Mario Kart with the Nintendo Switch and watch it come to life in the game. This is one of the best Nintendo Switch deals you can get. Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Set: $99 $59 @ Best Buy

Save $40 on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi— a must have accessory for Mario fans. It lets you control a real-life Mario Kart with the Nintendo Switch and watch it come to life in the game.

Luigi's Mansion 3: $59 $39 @ Best Buy

Save $20 on Luigi's Manshion 3. Catch colorful ghosts and solve fun puzzles while searching for Mario and his friends at the Last Resort Hotel. As Luigi, players can also summon Googigi, a ghastly green doppelganger, to overcome various obstacles. In addition to single-player and co-op modes, up to 8 friends can play together online in a variety of minigames. Amazon GameStop and Walmart mirror this deal.

Super Mario Maker 2: $59 $39 @ Walmart

Save $20 on Super Mario Maker 2 and unleash your creativity by building your own side-scrolling courses. This game features 100+ colorful levels to explore in single-player Story mode and tons of customization tools for creatives to tinker with. It's also available at Amazon for the same price.

Mario Party Superstars Digital: $59 $39 @ Best Buy

Save $20 on the Mario Part Superstars in digital format. Mario Party Superstars, however, is a callback to the series’ best moments on Nintendo 64. If you’re nostalgic for the original Super Mario Party trilogy, Superstars features five remade boards and 100 classic minigames for you to get into.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: $59 $29 @ Target

Save $30 on Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games. You get to compete in action-packed classic sports games like track and field and four brand new events to Tokyo 2020 — skateboarding, karate, surfing, and sport climbing.

PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch: $28 $18 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Wired Controller. Officially licensed by Nintendo, it works with the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. It features an ergonomic design, 3.5mm headphone jack and built-in volume control on the D-pad. Customize your gameplay and design with programmable buttons, triggers and swappable faceplates.

PDP Mario Slim Deluxe Travel Case : $19 $12 @ Amazon

Save $7 on the PDP Mario Slim Deluxe Travel Case. It features a slim, sturdy, semi-hard shell design, nylon wrist strap, and integrated stand to prop your console up on a flat surface. There's also a small inner pocket to stash a few games and Joy-Con straps. This case is officially licensed by Nintendo and fits the Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite.

PDP LVL40 Headset with Mic: $25 $19 @ Amazon

Save $5 on the PDP LVL40 Headset with Mic in Mario Red & Blue colorway. Enjoy immersive gameplay with clear, sound and poweful bass thanks to 40mm drivers and noise-isolating ear cups. The headset's deluxe comfort padding, adjustable durable headband and breathable, soft foam cushions provide lasting comfort for long gaming sessions.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch (Mario Pop Art): $28 $18 @ Amazon

Save $10 on this Mario-themed PowerA wired controller for Nintendo Switch. Officially licensed by Nintendo, the PowerA wired controller for Switch is a cheaper alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro controller. It features an ergonomic design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons. Amazon offers a range of PowerA Mario controllers starting from $18.

PowerA Super Mario Bros. Running Mario Nintendo Switch Case: $20 $13 @ GameStop

Save $7 on the PowerA Super Mario Bros. Running Mario Nintendo Switch Case — a GameStop exclusive. It features a sturdy zip-around shell design with a rubberized handle. Inside there's a felt lining with a zippered mesh pocket, padded screen-protector flap, and game cartridge slots to hold up to 6 games. Officially licensed by Nintendo, it fits the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. Amazon offers a similar Nintendo Switch case for $15 ($5 off).

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch (Super Mario Super Star): $53 $29 @ Walmart

Save $12 this officially licensed 256GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch. It delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for faster game transferring. Amazon has it for the same price.