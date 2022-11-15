Yes! This LG 165Hz gaming monitor is $150 off right now

Early Black Friday deals are now live and LG UltraGear gaming monitors are heavily discounted. If you want to get the best monitor for your gaming PC or console, this deal is for you.

Walmart currently has the 32-inch LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor on sale for $200 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $350, so that's $150 off and the lowest price ever for this 1440p display. Walmart also offers the 27-inch LG Ultragear monitor for $179 (opens in new tab) ($50 off).

Save $150 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display features 165Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay.

LG's UltraGear series are among the best gaming monitors around. The monitor in this deal has a 32-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) panel with 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming motion. AMD FreeSync technology minimizes graphics distortions like screen tearing and stuttering. This ensures seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games.

Although we didn't review this monitor, existing owners give it an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars Walmart. Customers like the monitor's beautiful picture quality, color, clarity and excellent performance.

The LG UltraGear's sRGB 95% wide color gamut and HDR10 support provides realistic, immersive viewing in rich color and contrast. You'll see games the way developers intended with all the dramatic colors and detail.

At $150 off, the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor is a solid value for the price.

Now $50 off, the LG UltraGear is a solid gaming monitor. for those who need 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also AMD FreeSync compatible and features Motion Blur Reduction to ensure smooth gameplay.