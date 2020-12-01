Let's break it down! Overwatch Razer wireless headset is $40 off in Cyber Monday deal

This Cyber Monday deal on this Overwatch-themed Razer gaming headset is hot! Whew! Change it up while donning this vibrant Lucio-inspired look.

Right now you can get this embodiment of the popular Overwatch character for just $190 on Amazon. Normally retailing at $229, that's a solid $39 discount in this Cyber Monday gaming headset deal. And while the design alone is enough to inspire any Overwatch fan to buy this headset, the inclusion of THX audio and haptic feedback is enough to convince even the most casual fan that this deal is so good, it's scary.

Give yourself to the rhythm with this Razer Ultimate wireless gaming headset, all wrapped in a package that imitate's the aesthetic of Lucio from the popular game Overwatch. The fun doesn't stop there, either. With THX audio, RGB lighting, and Razer Hypersense, this headset really has it all.View Deal

Pump up the volume in this Razer Nari Ultimate Overwatch Lucio Edition headset that's now only $190. With a fun, lightweight design accented by Lucio's well-known frog emblem on the side, you'll be gaming in style in no time.

While we certainly noted our love for the design in our review of the Razer Nari Ultimate Overwatch Lucio Edition, we found the real value in the headset was in its audio quality. The headset delivered rich, robust audio for those bass-rich songs, and a generous soundstage for those songs that don't have those low notes.

And of course, we can't forget the inclusion of Razer's Hypersense haptic technology. It's similar to the rumble technology we all know and love in our video game controllers, except maybe a little more evolved. Instead of rumbling at key points in the game, HyperSense measures shape and sound frequency resulting in realistic vibrations with different intensities that flow surprisingly smoothly.

Wrap all this up in a wireless headset that can run for up to 8 hours on one charge, and you have yourself a nearly perfect device.

