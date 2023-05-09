Lenovo Legion 5i Pro RTX 4060 laptop sees massive $350 price cut

The latest Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is the best gaming laptop to buy if you want to seriously elevate your gameplay. Featuring the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPU, it's also one of the best video editing laptops.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop for $1,399 (opens in new tab). That's $350 off its former price of $1,749 and the lowest price we've seen for this Lenovo gaming laptop.

If you're on the hunt for a mean, green RTX 4060 beast, this is the best gaming laptop deal you can get.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i Pro RTX 4060: $1,749 $1,399 @ B&H (opens in new tab)

Save $350 on latest Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop. This gaming rig packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz matte display with 500 nits of brightness for a best-in-class viewing experience. It's powered by the latest Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU coupled with a massive 32GB of RAM. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated VRAM prrovides the graphics muscle. Store your important docs and game files on the laptop's speedy 1TB SSD.

Lenovo's 8th generation Legion 5i Pro brings the latest processing and graphics power to its gaming laptop series. Adequate for gamers and creators, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz matte display with 500 nits of brightness and HDR 400 support for best-in-class viewing, even outdoors.

Powerting the laptop is the latest Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU coupled with 32GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. You'll store all your important docs and game files on the laptop's speedy and ample 1TB SSD. The laptop's new LA AI chip monitors CPU and GPU load and manages heat accordingly to optimize performance.

Although we didn't test this model, we reviewed the previous-gen Lenovo Legion 5i Pro and gave it 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. It won us over with its sleek design, gorgeous display, strong performance and long battery life. We expect the laptop in this deal to be as impressive as its predecessor.

As with today's gaming laptops, the Legion 5i Pro supplies you with a generous amount of ports. You get 4 X USB A (3.0) ports, 1 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 (Supports DisplayPort and 140 W Power Delivery), and 1 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 (Supports DisplayPort).

At 14.3 x 10.2 x 1.1- inches and 5.5 pounds, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is more portable than some of its competitors. It's lighter than the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (14.11 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches, 5.29 pounds), and Alienware x17 R2 (15.7 x 11.8 x 0.8 inches, 7.1 pounds). It's slightly heavier than the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (14 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches, 4.8 pounds).

Simply put, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is a powerhouse of a machine and a great value for the price.