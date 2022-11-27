Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 with 512GB SSD drops to just $599 in Cyber Monday deal — now cheaper than the 256GB model

If you're after an excellent Cyber Monday laptop deal on one of Lenovo's latest laptops, this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is now $200 off at Amazon (opens in new tab) — and the 512GB SSD model is now cheaper than the $625 256GB SDD model!



In our Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 review, we called it an excellent 2-in-1 laptop with solid performance, a comfortable keyboard, and good battery life. While its display is dull and it only comes with one USB-C port, this can be forgiven now that it's dropped to $599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)! It was competitively priced before, but it's now an even more affordable 2-in-1 laptop option.



It may not have the most powerful specs, but for getting daily tasks done, multitasking, and watching your favorite shows in either laptop, tablet, or tent mode, this laptop won't disappoint.



