Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 with 512GB SSD drops to just $599 in Cyber Monday deal — now cheaper than the 256GB model

By Darragh Murphy
published

How is this 512GB Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 now cheaper than the 256GB model?

If you're after an excellent Cyber Monday laptop deal on one of Lenovo's latest laptops, this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is now $200 off at Amazon (opens in new tab) — and the 512GB SSD model is now cheaper than the $625 256GB SDD model!

Right now, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is down to $599 at Amazon, which means you get to pocket $200 on an already competitively priced $799 2-in-1 laptop. It's one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've come across, but we have even more in our Cyber Monday laptop deals live blog. If you're after a quality 2-in-1 laptop under $600, however, this Lenovo Flex 5 should do the trick. 

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: $799 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $200 on this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop right now! It packs a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch display, an AMD Ryzen 5 55000U CPU, AMD Radeon 5500 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a sizeable 512GB SSD for storage.

It's hard to miss this fantastic Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 deal, especially seeing how the higher storage option is now cheaper than the 256GB SSD model. Expect a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch display, an AMD Ryzen 5 55000U CPU, AMD Radeon 5500 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a sizeable 512GB SSD for storage. Not bad for a $599 2-in-1 laptop!

In our Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 review, we called it an excellent 2-in-1 laptop with solid performance, a comfortable keyboard, and good battery life. While its display is dull and it only comes with one USB-C port, this can be forgiven now that it's dropped to $599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)! It was competitively priced before, but it's now an even more affordable 2-in-1 laptop option.

It may not have the most powerful specs, but for getting daily tasks done, multitasking, and watching your favorite shows in either laptop, tablet, or tent mode, this laptop won't disappoint.  

If you're after the best Cyber Monday laptop deals around, look no further. And, if you're a fan of Lenovo laptops, you'll want to check out this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 with a $2,000 price cut!

