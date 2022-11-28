Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon gets over $2,000 price cut in jaw-dropping Cyber Monday deal — use this promo code

Originally kicking off as a Black Friday deal, Lenovo has kept one of our favorite deals so far rolling into Cyber Monday with this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 dropping by over $2,000 (opens in new tab)! Talk about savings.



Right now, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 with 12th Gen Intel is just $1,347 at Lenovo, and all you have to do is use this special promo code: BFTHINKPADDEAL1. Considering Lenovo lists this laptop for $3,369, this is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've seen. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon tops our list of best business laptops for good reason.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $3,369 $1,347 @ Lenovo

Save $2,021 on this stellar Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 with promo code BFTHINKPADDEAL17. One of the best business laptops around, this machine packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P vPro CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD for storage.

It's important to note that Lenovo's pricing on enterprise laptops in particular can fluctuate considerably, so while this does represent a $2,021 price drop from the list price, we've regularly seen this laptop below $2,000 in the past. However, this is the lowest we've seen this particular model and it boasts a robust and enterprise-friendly feature set,

Here's a rundown of what's inside the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 in this crazy deal. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400 nit display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1250P vPro 12-core CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Pro, it's the ultimate laptop for business professionals.



Although we didn't test this latest release, in our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we praise its slim, lightweight, durable design, class-leading keyboard, and powerful 11th gen Intel performance. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award co-sign. We expect the X1 Carbon Gen 10 to be on par if not better, given its upgraded 12th Gen Intel CPU.



