Kim Kardashian Beats Fit Pro earbuds drop to all-time price of $179 before Black Friday

Kim Kardashian's Beat Fit Pro earbuds are cheaper than ever for Black Friday 2022. Amazon Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are now live with Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds for $179 (opens in new tab). $199, so that's $20 in savings.

This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get. Amazon also offers the standard Beats Fit Pro for just $159 (opens in new tab) ($40) — also a new price low.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian: $199 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian wirelss earbuds. These special edition headphones feature neutral colorways that match Kim Kardashian's signature nude makeup palette. They feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, built-in microphones and pair instantly with Apple devices.

Beats Fit Pro noise-cancelling earbuds are Apple’s best wireless earbuds. This Beats by Kim K Special Edition Pro release is available in three neutral colors. While they're among the best earbuds for Apple users, Android users can enjoy instant connectivity and app support.

Just like the standard Fit Pros, they feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio and built-in microphones. On a single charge, you get up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours with the included charging case.

In our Beats Fit Pro review (opens in new tab), we called them the best Apple wireless earbuds money can buy. They are workout earbuds with a more secure fit, longer battery life and better durability. And as for the Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro 1st gen, oveall sound is more refined. You get fuller, more dynamic sound with tighter bass response and noise cancellation is equally great. Additionally, Beats’ hard plastic casing doesn’t crack or scuff as easily as Apple’s casing.

In a nutshell, the Beats Fit Pro x Kardashian is a great value for the price. They're a solid choice if you new workout headphones or a gift for a Kim K fan.

Looking for something else? Visit our Black Friday headphone deals roundup for more deals like this.