iPhone 14 deals September 2022 — best trade-in offers expected

Today's Apple September Event will finally put iPhone 14 rumors to rest. Whispers are saying that there could be four different iPhone 14 models. Recent iPhone 14 price rumors suggest the iPhone 14 might start at $799 for the base model, $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus, $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro, and $1,199 for the iPhone Pro Max.

If seeing these potential pricing is putting a strain on your wallet already, fret not. The right iPhone 14 deals can save you tons if you go the trade-in route. As iPhone release history tell us, trade-in deals and buy one get one (BOGO) phone offers could net you a free iPhone . Expect iPhone 14 trade-in deals and plans at AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon.

Just like with the iPhone 13 release, Apple and wireless carriers could take up to $800 off with eligible device trade-in. If the iPhone 14 costs $799 as rumors are saving, you're basically getting the phone for free.

To qualify for these promotions, you must trade-in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 14 on the carrier's suggested plan. In most instances — an unlimited plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of your contract length.

Over the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple's new smartphones are rumored to pack upgraded Apple processors, advanced cameras, and more battery life. According to iPhone 14 specs rumors — the 6.1-inch Phone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus will feature 90Hz displays and 12MP dual cameras. By comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max purportedly pack 120Hz displays, 48MP main cameras with 8K video recording.

If you want to refresh your daily driver this fall, Apple's latest iPhone is worth considering. Apple's iPhone 14 flagship phones are rumored for a September 16 release date.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $549 $429 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Currently $120 off at Amazon, the AirPods Max are down to Black Friday-like pricing. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $70 on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. They feature Apple's H1 chip, Adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case: $199 $139 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $60 on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. These can last up to 5 hours with a single charge and can last more than 24 hours with the charging case. It comes with Hey Siri always on and the fit is universal.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7: $399 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is currently $100 below retail at Amazon. Over its predecessor, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS/LTE): $329 $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 40mm Apple Watch SE with GPS and Cellular support. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.