iPad Pro, who? The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is $430 off in Cyber Monday tablet deal!

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7, one of the best tablets on the market, is now only $750 in this incredible Cyber Monday deal. The Surface Pro 7 in this Cyber Monday sale has a 12.3-inch screen, an Intel Core i5 CPU, Iris Plus Graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The iPad Pro competitor also comes with a type cover that can be used as a kickstand. It's only $899 at Best Buy.View Deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in this Cyber Monday tablet deal comes equipped with a 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-resolution PixelSense touch screen. In our Surface Pro 7 review, we applauded the Microsoft tablet for its super-bright, detailed and vivid display.

The Surface Pro 7 in this Cyber Monday sale also sports a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 CPU, Iris Plus graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The Surface Pro 7 earned 4 out of 5 stars from us for its premium metal chassis, speedy overall performance and comfortable keyboard.

With its swanky type cover that doubles as a kickstand, the Surface Pro 7 can be propped up into studio mode or laptop mode. The Surface Pro 7 is also compact, lightweight and portable with dimensions of 7.9 x 11.5 x 0.3 inches and a weight of 1.7 pounds.

Whether you're at the office, working at home, or commuting, the best feature about the Surface Pro 7 is its laptop-to-tablet versatility and compact form factor. It's only $899 at Best Buy.

Cyber Monday deals are in full swing with tons of discounts on today's best mobile gadgets. Be sure to keep an eye on our Cyber Monday hub for the best sales of the season.