Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: Save on iPad, Galaxy Tab and more

The wait in over and Cyber Monday 2020 is finally here to bring us the best Cyber Monday tablet deals of the season. Just about every major retailer is celebrating Cyber Monday week with massive discounts on today's best tablets.

Currently, we're seeing excellent markdowns on Apple iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tabs in particular. Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB) for $500. Usually, this Galaxy retails for $650 so that's $150 off its normal price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this Galaxy and one of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals you can get right now.

As for Cyber Monday deals on Samsung tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy S7+ are seeing considerable markdowns. Our favorite iPad alternatives are currently on sale for $549 and $749, respectively at Best Buy.

If you're looking for a budget tablet that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, you can get the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 for just $149 ($80 off) at Best Buy. This colorful display Android tablet boasts an octa-core CPU, impressive battery life, and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. This is one of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals we've seen so far.

Cyber Monday is here and we’re seeing tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to check our Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals right now

Cyber Monday tablet deals

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

This Cyber Monday deal knocks $99 off the Editor's Choice iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Powerful enough to replace your laptop, this model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LiDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Own it now for its lowest price yet. View Deal

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

One of the best iPad Cyber Monday deals takes $79 off the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio, bringing it to an all-time low price at Amazon. For the familiar laptop feel, this keyboard is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a full-size keyboard whenever you need it.

View Deal

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $478 now $299 @ Walmart

Walmart is taking $180 off the latest 8th generation iPad. It packs a 10.2-inch Retina display and an A12 Bionic Soc for 40% faster CPU performance than the model's iPad's A10 chip.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,000 now $749 Walmart

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7, one of the best tablets on the market, is now only $750 in this incredible Cyber Monday tablet deal. The Surface Pro 7 in this Cyber Monday sale has a 12.3-inch screen, an Intel Core i5 CPU, Iris Plus Graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The iPad Pro competitor also comes with a type cover that can be used as a kickstand. It's only $749 at Walmart.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $649 now $500 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro of the Android world, the Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a charge. For a limited time, it's $100 off its regular price. Best Buy mirrors this deal.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): was $849 now $749 @ Best Buy

With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional). .View Deal

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" (256GB): was $729 now $479 @ Best Buy

This $250 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 in this Cyber Monday deal is fantastic. It packs a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (128GB): was $429 now $300 @ Amazon

The Tab S6 Lite in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At $100 off, it's an all time low price. View Deal

iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $334 @ Amazon

The latest Apple iPad mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $70 off, it's an even better value. View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The cheapest kids tablet Amazon offers is now $40 off. It packs a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Even better, it's surrounded by a rugged child-proof exterior and is backed by Amazon's 2-year warranty to give parents peace of mind. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet. It packs everything we love about the standard Fire HD 10 into a durable kid-proof case. It also comes with Amazon's worry-free 2-free warranty. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab E Tablet: was $199 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab E packs a 9.6-inch (1280 x 800) display, a quad-core CPU and 16GB of storage. For a limited time, you can grab it for $70 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

This best-selling Fire 7 Tablet was already incredibly cheap, but now it's $10 cheaper! Equipped with a 7-inch (1024 x 600) display, 16GB of storage space, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and up to 7 hours of battery life, this is solid tablet for those on a tight budget.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Tab M8: was $99 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Smart Tab M8 spotlights Google Assistant on its UI, allowing users to transform the tablet into a smart display by turning on Ambient Mode while it's docked to a charging station. With Ambient Mode, you prompt the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 to display a photo slideshow, manage smart home devices, get email updates and more — all while it’s charging. View Deal