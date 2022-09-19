iPad Pro 2022: Everything we know so far

While time is starting to run out for an iPad Pro 2022 refresh, Apple hasn't missed the annual update since 2019 and current rumors still have them slated to arrive this year.

An upgrade to an M2 processor is a virtual lock, but there are a number of other rumored changes that iPad fans may have to look forward to for this year including the potential addition of wireless charging and larger batteries.

Here's everything we know about the iPad Pro 2022 so far, including the expected release date, specs, design, displays, and more.

The odds on favorite for the iPad Pro 2022 release is the rumored Apple October event, which should also see the debut of the MacBook Pro 2022 models.

Last year Apple's October announcement was held on October 18, 2021, so if they followed the same pattern this year's would be on October 17, 2022.

iPad Pro 2022 pricing

It is expected that Apple will maintain its pricing on the iPad Pro for 2022 after the $100 price increase for the iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch). The projected upgrades to the iPad Pro 2022 don't involve any major shifts to the hardware that would warrant a price bump and despite rumors to the contrary, Apple maintained the pricing on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, making a general increase due to the supply chain conditions unlikely.

Assuming this is the case the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 would start at $799 for the 128GB model and top out at $1,899 for the 2TB model, while the corresponding 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 models would be $1,099 and $2,199, respectively.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

iPad Pro 2022 design

While the basic design of the iPad Pro 2022 should look similar to last year's models, there are a a couple of rumored design tweaks that could have a significant impact on usage.

The first is a potential move to a glass to add wireless charging to the iPad Pro. This was first reported on by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg back in 2021, although later challenged by reporting from 9to5Mac. The assumption is that this was a form of MagSafe charging, which has been permeating Apple's lineup again with first the iPhone 12 and more recently a return in MacBooks.

Last month a leak from Mac Otakara, a fairly reliable source for supply chain rumors, indicated that the iPad Pro 2022 models will feature virtually unchanged chassis, but will move from 3-pin to 4-pin connectors. The current MagSafe 3 chargers on the MacBooks use a 5-pin design, so it's unlikely this could be a MagSafe charging port, but it could offer improved power delivery to and from peripherals like the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

iPad Pro 2022 displays

The underlying display tech in the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 models should remain the same as last year. Early rumors suggested the 11-inch model would get a similar mini-LED panel as the 12.9-inch, but more recently analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young both indicated that the lineup would remain split between LCD and mini-LED this year. The expectation is that both could then move to OLED panels in 2023.

Early rumors also had the iPad Pro 2022 models adopting a notch in the display similar to the iPhone and more recently the MacBook Pro and now MacBook Air 2022, but there have been no new leaks to this effect recently. Particularly following the release of the iPhone 14 Pro with its new "Dynamic Island" it's unclear what the future of the notch is on Apple's more mobile devices.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

iPad Pro 2022 specs

The M2 chip is the only spec update that appears set in stone for the iPad Pro 2022 models. Based on the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro 13-inch 2022 we can expect a pretty significant performance bump and perhaps even slightly enhanced battery life to go with it.

The latter may get an assist from larger batteries in the new models, which has been tipped by 9to5Mac and others. This wouldn't be a shocking move as the 12.9-inch model took a bit of a hit on battery life compared to its predecessors, perhaps due to its mini-LED display.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Outlook

The most significant challenge for the iPad Pro 2022 models is the iPad Air 5, which became a much more formidable foe for Apple's top tablets last year. The lack of a ProMotion 120Hz display is the biggest drawback compared to the Pro models following that update, so depending on your usage its $599 entry point versus $799 for the smaller iPad Pro may be too enticing to pass up.

For those using the iPad Pro as a laptop replacement, the M2 upgrade may be enough to sway them. While most users don't need that level of power in their tablet, the iPad Pro isn't about most users.

With only about a month to go before the anticipated launch of the iPad Pro 2022 models we could see additional leaks in the coming weeks, so stay tuned and we'll keep you up to date on all of the latest going into the launch.