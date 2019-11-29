Trending

I just pulled the trigger on the best gaming monitor deal for Black Friday

By News 

This is the best gaming monitor deal right now

(Image credit: Asus)

I've been waiting for a great gaming monitor to go on sale, and I just couldn't ignore the ROG Swift's relatively cheap $450 price tag for Black Friday, so I bought it for myself and you should to.

Right now you can pick up the Asus ROG Swift PG279QZ gaming monitor for $150 off, which is one of the best 27-inch gaming monitors you can buy.

Asus ROG Swift PG279QZ: was $600 now $450 @ Amazon
The ROG Swift PG279QZ offers a range of features on top of its 27-inch, 1440p display, including a 165Hz refresh rate and G-Sync compatibility. This baby has a full range of motion, from its height and tilt to swivel and pivot. It also has Eye Care software to reduce eye fatigue.View Deal

I dropped $450 on the Asus ROG Swift PG279QZ not only because of its 27-inch display size and 1440p resolution but because of its 165Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. It also has a speedy response time, at just 4 milliseconds.

Its screen covered 100% of the sRGB color gamut and emits 350 nits of brightness, which is pretty solid. The ROG Swift also comes with a pair of 2W stereo speakers and software that'll let me add a cross-hair or a timer to the screen, which I care very little for, but the fps counter will be incredibly useful.

I also love that the monitor has display modes, including presets for FPS, sRGB, Scenery, Racing, Cinema and RTS/RPG. I'm pretty picky about how the colors look on a display, so we'll see how it looks when it comes in.

I'm really excited to get my ROG Swift, and if for some reason you're not immediately hooked into this, then take a look at our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals hubs to see what other hot products are pouring in.

Rami Tabari

As soon as Rami Tabari sprung out of the College of Staten Island, he hit the ground running as a Staff Writer for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline in Tom’s Guide, taking on the latest Souls-like challenge.