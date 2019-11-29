I just pulled the trigger on the best gaming monitor deal for Black Friday

I've been waiting for a great gaming monitor to go on sale, and I just couldn't ignore the ROG Swift's relatively cheap $450 price tag for Black Friday, so I bought it for myself and you should to.

Right now you can pick up the Asus ROG Swift PG279QZ gaming monitor for $150 off, which is one of the best 27-inch gaming monitors you can buy.

Asus ROG Swift PG279QZ: was $600 now $450 @ Amazon

The ROG Swift PG279QZ offers a range of features on top of its 27-inch, 1440p display, including a 165Hz refresh rate and G-Sync compatibility. This baby has a full range of motion, from its height and tilt to swivel and pivot. It also has Eye Care software to reduce eye fatigue.View Deal

I dropped $450 on the Asus ROG Swift PG279QZ not only because of its 27-inch display size and 1440p resolution but because of its 165Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. It also has a speedy response time, at just 4 milliseconds.

Its screen covered 100% of the sRGB color gamut and emits 350 nits of brightness, which is pretty solid. The ROG Swift also comes with a pair of 2W stereo speakers and software that'll let me add a cross-hair or a timer to the screen, which I care very little for, but the fps counter will be incredibly useful.

I also love that the monitor has display modes, including presets for FPS, sRGB, Scenery, Racing, Cinema and RTS/RPG. I'm pretty picky about how the colors look on a display, so we'll see how it looks when it comes in.

I'm really excited to get my ROG Swift, and if for some reason you're not immediately hooked into this, then take a look at our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals hubs to see what other hot products are pouring in.