Hurry! This Prime Day deal drops the highly rated Apple TV 4K to its all-time low

If you, like many others, are tired of cable and also unsatisfied with your current streaming options, this Prime Day Deal might just catch your attention.



Right now you can get the 2021 Apple TV 4K 64GB for just $129 @ Amazon. That's a solid $70 discount from its standard $199 price. Or, if you don't need the extra storage, the Apple TV 4K 32GB model is on sale for $109 @ Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K: was $179 now $109 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the Apple TV 4K streaming media player. It delivers a high frame rate 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound — thanks to Apple's A12 Bionic chip. Apple TV 4K's easy to use interface of today's popular streaming apps integrates seamlessly with Apple devices.

Powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, the 2021 Apple TV 4K boasts enhanced audio, video and graphics. And while we haven’t had the chance to review it, customer reviews praise the new remote design, its reliable performance, and super-fast interface.

Yes, the Apple TV is also compatible with Samsung and other competitive branded TVs, so if that was holding you back in the past, worry not! The setup may just require a few extra steps. It can also be connected to up to two different sets of AirPods for private listening. All your favorite streaming services from Netflix to Disney+, and AppleTV of course, are within easy reach, so don't miss out on the opportunity to get the 2021 Apple TV 4K at $109 for 32GB, or $129 for 64GB.