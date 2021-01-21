Hurry! PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is happening soon at Walmart

While supplies of the PS5 and Xbox Series X appear to have picked up since the holidays, demand isn't showing signs of slowing down just yet.

According to the ever-reliable Wario64 on Twitter, your next chance at either of the next-gen consoles will be here at 3 p.m. Eastern (12 p.m. Pacific) today at Walmart.

Walmart doesn't appear to have implemented a queuing system or anything else to keep things orderly as it's overrun with people (and bots) trying to order the console, so your only choice is to make sure you are on the site and ready when the clock hits 3 p.m. Eastern. There was no specific indication that it would have the Xbox Series S in stock, so if you are after the junior Xbox console, you might be out of luck.

PS5 and Xbox Series X | S links for Walmart:

To give yourself the best chance make sure you are signed into the site and have a payment method saved already so checking out is as seamless as possible if you manage to get one of the consoles in your cart.

Good luck!