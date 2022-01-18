Horizon Forbidden West already cheaper before release: Daily Deals

We are officially just one month away from the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, and you can already save $10 on the PS5 version!

This comes courtesy of a lower-cost PS4 copy with a free PS5 upgrade, which means you can take this route and save yourself some money. The only difference is your case doesn't say PS5, and we're happy taking that hit in exchange for a ten-dollar discount.

Alongside this, today's best deals include a $5 saving on Pokémon Legends Arceus, $529 off Dell XPS 13 and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for $10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon

Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get $5 off the pre-order price.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,969 now $1,440 @ Dell

For $529 off, you can get one of the best laptops around. It comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, integrated Iris Xe graphics, a 13.3-inch 4K display, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179 now $139 @ Microsoft

Save a whopping $40 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller at the Microsoft Store. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. Don't miss out on this epic Cyber Monday deal!

Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS5: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

One of the best gaming deals today takes $40 off Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS5. Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

