Get 15% off Gran Turismo 7 in huge pre-order saving: Daily Deals

Right now, you can get 15% off Gran Turismo 7 for PS5. If you already have a full price pre-order, I'd seriously think about cancelling it and snagging this deal!

Currys are back at it with the best pre-order price out there. First it was Horizon Forbidden West, and now it's the turn of the ultimate driving simulator to get a deep price cut thanks to a surprise discount code. That's even more important for GT7, as there is no free PS5 upgrade trick to use here this time!

But of course, this is daily deals. There are a few more cheap as chips gadgets to pick up, including a 4K gaming monitor under £200, the ever-tumbling price of the outgoing ROG Zephyrus G15 with RTX 3080 and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5): was £69 now £59.49 @ Currys with code RACE

Gran Turismo 7 is set to be the true return to form of the GT series: packing a fully fleshed out single-player mode, hundreds of cars, loads of tracks and plenty of new innovations. This is the driving simulator to get.

Lenovo L28u 4K gaming monitor: was £299 now £199 @ Amazon

Yep, you read that right: a 4K gaming monitor for less than 200 quid! Now there are some caveats. There's no HDMI 2.1 and it's a 60Hz display, so this is more for the console gamers and casual PC player. But with a super crisp image, FreeSync and a near edgeless design, this is one of the best low cost 4K panels out there.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: was £1,899 now £1,849 @ Amazon

We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, and while the discounts are small, the price is starting to tumble with a new version on the horizon. This spec has it all: 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,155 @ Currys

The latest and greatest 14-inch MacBook Pro is now £244 off at Currys. This powerhouse starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 1TB of storage.

Jabra Elite 85t: was £219 now £129 @ Amazon

At £90 off, the Jabra Elite 85t are one of the best AirPods Pro alternatives to buy. They feature adjustable active noise-cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case) and IPX4 dust and water resistance.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.