Google Pixel Tablet: Everything we know

Google just gave us a closer look at the Pixel Tablet at the October Made By Google Event — here's what we know about this new entry into the Pixel family alongside the Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch.

The last tablet Google launched was the Pixel Slate. The 2018 tablet was supposed to have a successor, but those plans never materialized. Now, Google is reviving its tablet aspirations with a device that integrates fully into your suite of Pixel devices.

What's new?

(Image credit: Google)

So what we know comes down to three key things: the design language, what's powering it, and how you will use it.

No, we don't have information about display size (though I'm predicting a 10-inch panel), but the presenter did confirm it will use a Google Tensor G2 chipset inside to power all the machine learning-operated functionality.

Alongside this, the aesthetic matches in perfectly with the full suite of Pixel products, including the Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch. The back is an aluminum surface that has been ceramic blasted for a soft touch feel.

And finally, Google did some research into how specifically people use tablets. The results were as you expected: mostly used at home. With that in mind, Google has developed a magnetic charging base/speaker dock that turns it into a Nest-type device for smart home control.

(Image credit: Google)

Outlook

We don't know price, and we don't know any specific details about what's inside like the camera or display. But with the smart, seamless integration between devices, we can't help but feel pretty excited to try this tablet!

You'll have to wait until 2023 to get your hands on one and find out more details about it.