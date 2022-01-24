Get £15 off the Xbox Series S in sneaky next-gen console deal: Daily Deals

I thought there wouldn't be a next-gen console deal in 2022, but only 22 days in, I've been proven wrong. Not only is the Xbox Series S back in stock, but you can also get £15 off it right now thanks to a sneaky members-only discount code at John Lewis.

Not only that, but you can get £11.54 off the Nintendo Switch OLED. This is the first time that I've ever seen the OLED Switch get a price cut.

The rest of today's top deals include huge savings on Super Mario Maker 2 with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, £30 off OnePlus Buds Pro and more.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: was £249, now £234 @ John Lewis with My John Lewis Membership and code MYJL15

The Xbox Series S is back in stock on Amazon. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock. Don't forget, you need a free My John Lewis Membership to get this code.

Nintendo Switch OLED: was £309 now £298 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Nintendo Switch OLED back in stock. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch — OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

OnePlus Buds Pro: was £139 now £110 @ Amazon

We gave these an impressive score in our OnePlus Buds Pro review and now, you can pick up a pair of these pro-tier earbuds at an affordable price.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon

Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £50 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Super Mario Maker 2 + 3 months Switch Online: was £56 now £28 @ Amazon

Super Mario Maker 2 lets you unleash your creativity by building your own side-scrolling courses from the ground up. In addition to 100+ colorful levels to explore in single-player Story mode, there are tons of customization tools for fidgety minds to play with. Plus, make the most of this game and a tonne of online services with 3 months of Switch Online.

HP Envy x360 13 (Intel Core i7):was £1,099 now £799 @ Currys

Save £300 on the well-received Envy x360 13 2-in-1 laptop. It comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1920 x 1080-pixel OLED, touch display. The 360-degree hinge is versatile and lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £49 now £38 @ Shopto

Lego Star Wars is back in its ultimate form. It's set to release in April, but you can already save big on a pre-order! Packed to the gills with content and a drastically improved version of the arcade Lego gameplay you know and love.

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon

In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it and get a tenner off the price!

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Currys with code ARCEUS15

Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get 15% off the pre-order price.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £56.85 @ Shopto

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £13 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

