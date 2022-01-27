Get Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for half price: Daily Deals

Trending

Right now, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on every console is half price! That's an insanely good discount on one of the best single player games of the past 12 months.

Not only that, but with AirPods Pro at their lowest price, $20 off Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and $130 off the Asus ZenBook Duo 14, today's a good day for deals.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon
One of the best story-driven games of 2021 gets a whole lot cheaper to start 2022 off with hair metal and team combat action. This is a helluva lot of fun and at half price, making it a must-buy.

View Deal
Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482): was $1,299 now $1,169 @ Amazon

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482): was $1,299 now $1,169 @ Amazon
In my Asus ZenBook Duo 14 review, I applauded the fact that second screen is being used for a lot more than just a gimmick. This discounted configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Charging Case: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Charging Case: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
Amazon is currently slashing $69 (nice) off the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. Walmart has them for the same price. 

View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller 20th Anniversary special edition: was $69 now $64 @ Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller 20th Anniversary special edition: was $69 now $64 @ Walmart
A small $5 discount, but it's still the cheapest price we've seen on this special 20th anniversary edition of the Xbox wireless controller is at its lowest price of the year. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

View Deal
PS5:  was $69 now $49 @ GameStop

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5: was $69 now $49 @ GameStop
The latest installment of the Ratchet & Clank series sees our intrepid duo, taking on an old nemesis as the wily Lombax continues his search for his people. Along the way, he meets new friends, explores a multiverse with wild new foes and of course dispatches enemies with a wide variety of wacky weapons. You can get the same deal over at Best Buy

View Deal
MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg
Now $500 off, the MSI GP66 Leopard is at a stellar, Black Friday price. This powerful rug packs an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB  SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD Display with a blazing 240HZ refresh rate. 

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 