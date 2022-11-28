Get $500 off the MSI Pulse GL66 with Nvidia RTX 3070 in this pulse-pounding Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal — thump, thump!

Cyber Monday laptop deals are coming in hot on the heels of extended Black Friday steals, and we've got our eyes on anything with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU under the hood. Vroom, vroom!

Such is the case with the MSI Pulse GL66, on sale at Amazon for just $1,099 (opens in new tab). That's a flat $500 off the original list price, which should raise your blood pressure a little.

For a laptop equipped with an Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, this Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal is tough to beat. (Though that won't stop us from trying! Keep checking in on our Cyber Monday deals hub for around-the-clock coverage from our editorial team.)

(opens in new tab) MSI Pulse GL66 w/ RTX 3070: was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on the MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop in this cybernetic Cyber Monday sale. This beefy gaming rig is outfitted with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 1.7-GHz Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a zippy 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU is there to do the heavy lifting, paired with 8GB of dedicated memory. Game on!

Our MSI GS66 Stealth review praised the Pulse GL66's cousin for a sleek, attractive design and impressive battery life — which lasted 6+ hours during testing. We gave the Editor's Choice-winning MSI GS66 Stealth a 4.5 out of 5 star rating for excellent performance in a sleek package, and we expect similar benchmark results from the GL66. Overall, the MSI Pulse GL66 is worth considering if you want an RTX 30 series gaming laptop. (Especially at $500 off.)

