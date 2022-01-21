Get $20 off the Xbox Series S in super rare next-gen console deal: Daily Deals

Trending

Seriously! You won't see a deal like this again for a long time

(Image credit: Future)

Not only is the Xbox Series S back in stock, but you can also get $20 off it right now. This is completely unprecedented given the supply chain problems facing Microsoft's consoles right now!

So hurry, because this won't be around for long, and chances are you won't see a saving like this again for a long time to come in 2022. Don't get me wrong, $20 is small, but every little helps, right?

The rest of today's deals include the MSI GP66 Leopard with RTX 3080 for under $2,000, $10 off the incredible A Plague Tale: Innocence, and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Microsoft Xbox Series S: was $299, now $279 @ Woot!

Microsoft Xbox Series S: was $299, now $279 @ Woot!
The Xbox Series S is back in stock on Amazon. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

View Deal
MSI GP66 Leopard w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,299 now $1,999 @ Newegg

MSI GP66 Leopard w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,299 now $1,999 @ Newegg
Currently $300 off via rebate, the MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop is at lowest price yet. This configuration consists of a 15.6-inch, 240Hz matte display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. VR ready, this laptop works with VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 and HTV Vive Cosmos

View Deal
A Plague Tale: Innocence: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

A Plague Tale: Innocence: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon
This is a fantastic single player, story-driven game with emotional hooks and incredibly tense moments — now made even better with a cheaper price point.

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon
Now $10 off, the the 3rd generation AirPods are at a decent price. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case. 

View Deal
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $36 @ Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $36 @ Walmart
One of the best Switch games you can buy right now, grab the original Breath of the Wild before its hotly anticipated sequel arrives!

View Deal
Extreme Portable SSD: was $472 now $269 @ Adorama

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD: was $472 now $269 @ Adorama
The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s.

View Deal
Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for $10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal
Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon
Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get $5 off the pre-order price.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

