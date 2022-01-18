Get a brand new pair of Sony WF-1000 XM4 earbuds for just £160: Daily Deals

Thanks to a very sneaky deal, you can pick up the Sony WF-1000 XM4 earbuds for just £160 — a whopping £90 off the RRP!

All you have to do is buy a pair from Amazon Spain, login with your Amazon account as usual and select to pay in GBP when picking a payment method.

On the final confirmation screen, you'll notice that the duty charges have been covered by Amazon and the final cost comes in at £160.56, which is £30 less than if you bought from Amazon UK.

Other top deals include the 1TB WD Black SN850 SSD for its lowest price, a £100 saving on the Asus ROG Strix G15, 34% off a bundle of Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and more.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £160 @ Amazon ES

Now nearly £100 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an incredible price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. To get this offer, use Spanish Amazon and you'll see the final price on the confirmation screen.

Asus ROG Strix G15: was £999 now £899 @ Amazon UK

Packing performance into a seriously affordable price, this Asus ROG Strix configuration sports an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, dedicated GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. Completing the setup is a 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz display and a comfortable keyboard, plus all the I/O any serious gamer needs.

WD Black SN850 (1TB + Heatsink): was £257 now £149 @ Amazon

This SSD works with PS5 and comes with the required heatsink — all in a low price. Follow our PS5 SSD installation guide and beef up your storage nicely!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Super Smash Bros - Ultimate bundle: was £109 now £71 @ Amazon

This deal is quite a straight forward one: two of the best games you can buy on Switch bundled together and available for 34% off the list price!

Timesplitters 2: was £8.39 now £2.09 @ Xbox

And finally, a nice saving on one of my favourite games of all time. Timesplitters 2 is a fantastic FPS with some chaotic couch multiplayer possibilities. At just two quid, this is a must-buy.

