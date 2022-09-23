Galaxy Tab A7 Lite just hit $109 — a record price low for Samsung's budget tablet

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite budget-friendly tablet is cheaper than ever right now. If you want to buy a tablet and can't afford to wait for Amazon's second Prime Day, here's a deal for you.

Currently, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. Typically, it retails for $159, so you're saving $50 here. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen this Samsung tablet drop to.

Fall savings are popping up and this is one of the best tablet deals we've seen so far.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $109 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a smaller version of the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7. It packs an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touch display, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. If you need more wiggle room, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite supports microSD cards up to 1TB. Powered by Google's latest Android 11 OS, the Galaxy Tab S7 is robust with handy and customizable features.

Although we didn't test this model, in our Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 review, we liked its colorful display, Dolby Atmos speakers and battery life. The tablet in this deal runs on a long-lasting 5,100mAh battery and supports fast charging.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports a sturdy metal frame which protects it from everyday wear and tear. Compact and slim, it's perfectly sized for portable entertainment whether you're on vacation or just traveling from room to room around the house.

At 0.8 pounds and ‎8.4 x 4.9 x 0.3 inches, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on par with competing tablets. It's thinner than the Amazon Fire HD 8 (0.8 pounds, 8 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches) and slightly heavier than the Lenovo Tab M8 (0.7 pounds, 7.8 x 4.8 x 0.3 inches).

If you're looking for a tablet that falls on the cheaper end of the price spectrum, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a budget-friendly choice.