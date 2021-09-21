Galaxy Buds Live hit record low $99 deal price

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds are renowned for their unique bean-shape design, great sound and noise-cancellation. And for a limited time, you can own them for an incredibly low price.

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for just $99. Typically, these earbuds retail for $169, so you're saving $70 with this deal.

This marks the Galaxy Buds Live's lowest price yet, so it's one of the best headphone deals we've seen all year.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is currently $70 off on Amazon Amazon. These truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. The Galaxy Buds Live work with Android and iOS devices as well as Windows laptops via Windows 10 PC's Swift Pair.View Deal

Samsung's Galaxy Live Buds is a cheaper AirPods Pro alternative.

They feature AKG-tuned 12mm speakers, a built-in mic, and active noise cancellation (ANC). They also support Wireless Powershare which means you can charge them with select Samsung handsets like the Galaxy Note20.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we applaud the buds' balanced, spacious audio quality and long battery life. We also like its eye-catching design and rate it 4 out of 5-stars.

In real-world testing, the Galaxy Buds Live's set up to a Samsung Galaxy phone was on par with AirPods' near-instant iPhone pairing. Opening the case automatically puts the earbuds into pairing mode. With the Samsung Wearable app, available as a free download from Google Play, it took less than a second for the Buds Live to connect. The useful companion app lets you customize your audio via an equalizer, manage the earbuds' touch controls and toggle ANC on or off.

The Galaxy Bud Live's on-ear touchpad controls respond to finger taps to let you easily manage music and calls. And with Bixby support, you can call on Samsung's digital virtual assistant using just your voice.

Now just under $100, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is a wise choice if you want a great pair of earbuds that don't cost a fortune.